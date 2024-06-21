Phoenix firefighters to assist rescue and recovery efforts in Ruidoso, NM

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are being sent to help rescue and recovery efforts in the New Mexico resort town of Ruidoso.

After deadly wildfires burned through the area, rainfall Wednesday caused flash flooding. Officials in the town called the flooding the "worst-case scenario" for the region, Scripps News reported.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a disaster declaration in New Mexico, ordering federal aid to the area. After the declaration, a 51-member response team was requested from the Phoenix Fire Department. Firefighters will leave Friday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say the team will help locate any remaining victims and is prepared to assist as conditions change with rain and potential flooding.

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have killed two people and burned a combined 23,406 acres and 1,400 structures.

Ruidoso is located in southern New Mexico, approximately 230 miles south of Albuquerque.