Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix firefighters locate body during house fire Thursday afternoon

The fire sparked a house near 22nd Street and Osborn Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Monterrey Way fire 6-27-24
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 27, 2024

PHOENIX — A death investigation is underway in Phoenix after a body was found during a fire.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix firefighters were alerted to a house fire near 22nd Street and Osborn Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found fire in the back of the home that was extending to the attic space.

Crews worked to fight the flames and were eventually able to put them out.

During a search of the home crews discovered a body.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person.

The causes of the death and the start of the fire are under investigation.

This is the second deadly house fire in the Valley today. Earlier, Mesa firefighters responded to a house fire near Power and Broadway roads where they discovered a person dead.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen