Phoenix firefighters locate body during house fire Thursday afternoon

PHOENIX — A death investigation is underway in Phoenix after a body was found during a fire.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix firefighters were alerted to a house fire near 22nd Street and Osborn Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found fire in the back of the home that was extending to the attic space.

Crews worked to fight the flames and were eventually able to put them out.

During a search of the home crews discovered a body.

Firefighters have extinguished a house fire located near 22nd St. & Osborn Rd Thursday afternoon. During a search of the home, crews located the body of a deceased individual. Members of the fire investigations task force are currently on scene investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/uMkTTuJQsn — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 27, 2024

Authorities have not released the identity of the person.

The causes of the death and the start of the fire are under investigation.

This is the second deadly house fire in the Valley today. Earlier, Mesa firefighters responded to a house fire near Power and Broadway roads where they discovered a person dead.