Phoenix expands heat relief efforts ahead of triple-digit temperatures

PHOENIX — As Arizona braces for another round of triple-digit temperatures starting Wednesday, local and state leaders are stepping up efforts to keep the public safe.

In 2024, Maricopa County reported 602 heat-related deaths—a sobering reminder of how dangerous extreme heat can be.

In response, the City of Phoenix has activated a comprehensive Heat Response Plan, focusing on expanding access to cooling resources. Among the newest additions: a 24/7 respite and navigation center located at 20th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The center offers overnight relief, water, and support from case managers for those most vulnerable.

It's not just Phoenix making moves.

Buckeye, Mesa, Tempe, and Avondale have joined the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Network, which now includes more than 200 hydration and cooling stations across the Valley.

This is where cold water, shaded rest areas, and air-conditioned spaces are being offered for those who need help.

To find a cooling station near you, an interactive map can be found here.

The Salvation Army has also deployed mobile hydration units to reach those in high-risk areas who may not have access to transportation.

Officials urge all residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged time outdoors during daylight hours, and most importantly, check on your neighbors, especially seniors and those without reliable cooling.