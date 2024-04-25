Phoenix area near 19th Ave and Camelback Rd to be designated "International District"

PHOENIX — Down the corridor of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, many will find quite a few small businesses owned by people from different backgrounds and cultures. Soon, that area will be designated as the International District.

Through collaboration between the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce, the City of Phoenix and members of the community, the brand came up to help give an identity to the area.

“Not just Asian. African, Middle Eastern, Asian languages also, the growth of immigrant communities, especially in this area is kind of the important piece and why it’s the International District,” said Ryan Winkle, the chair of the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Teresa Loompe, the owner of the Japanese-centric store, Cutie, became part of the growth of the soon-dubbed International District when she relocated her store to the area six months ago.

“Usually when you think of the Asian District, people will think in Mesa or the east side. But now it's going to be in this area,” Loompe said. “It'll be more convenient for the downtown people and the Phoenix area.”

According to Census data ABC15 crunched, there has been a 46% growth in the Asian population over the course of 10 years. A majority of that happened in the Phoenix metro area.

The hope is the International District will help bring in more economic development as the Asian District in Mesa did. Winkle said the Asian District saw about $4 million come into the area over a few years in Mesa.

“That Asian District branding and that naming by the community for the community is what really led that increase to that economic development,” Winkle said.

The Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the launch of the International District on Friday and Saturday near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. For more information on tickets and vendors, click here.

With the designation being within the City of Phoenix, Mayor Kate Gallego offered a statement:

“Launching an International District makes perfect sense for our diverse, growing city—especially as we usher in historic foreign direct investments such as TSMC to Phoenix. Our city celebrates and finds strength in our diversity, and I am excited that the new District will showcase the many incredible cultures that have come to call Phoenix home.”