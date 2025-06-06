'Person of interest' in custody in relation to 'Pastor Bill' murder investigation

NEW RIVER, AZ — A suspect is in custody, connected to the murder of New River "Pastor Bill," according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO officials say a suspect has been identified and is in custody in connection with the murder. The individual is currently in custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction.

William Schonemann was known as "Pastor Bill" to his congregation at New River Bible Chapel. The 76-year-old man was found dead inside his home on April 28.

When deputies arrived at the pastor's home near 20th Street and Calvary Road, they located the victim and suspected foul play.

Nearly a month later, MCSO officials have confirmed there is a person of interest in the case and there is no further threat to the community. Deputies would not release the name of that person nor say whether that person is in jail.

People who knew Pastor Bill previously told ABC15 he was a “true pastor” and a loving father. Friends and congregation members told us he was a veteran who loved to work on cars and even planes.

“My heart just dropped,” said former congregation member Zane Sharpe. “Everyone holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke.”

“We’ve gotten a ton of support from everybody and people willing to do incredible things to help us,” said Schonemann's son, Randy.