Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person 'down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near 35th and Glendale avenues

Police say there are no serious injuries to officers
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
MicrosoftTeams-image (13).png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX, AZ — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers at a shopping plaza Sunday night.

The incident happened in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues.

Police say one person is "down" and nobody is outstanding.

No officers were seriously injured during the shooting, police say. ABC15 is working to clarify if any officers were injured.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley Sunday. Chandler police were involved in a shooting in the morning, though no injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen