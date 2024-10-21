Person 'down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near 35th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX, AZ — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers at a shopping plaza Sunday night.

The incident happened in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues.

Police say one person is "down" and nobody is outstanding.

PHXPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of 37th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. No serious injuries to officers. Suspect is down and no one outstanding. PIO enroute. Staging information to follow. pic.twitter.com/K6qiehu8j9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 21, 2024

No officers were seriously injured during the shooting, police say. ABC15 is working to clarify if any officers were injured.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley Sunday. Chandler police were involved in a shooting in the morning, though no injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.