Paradise Valley families feel new bus stops are unsafe as districts deal with driver shortages

SCOTTSDALE — Another school year is underway and with that comes some challenges. One issue districts are still trying to figure out: bus driver shortages.

Some Paradise Valley families feel some of the new bus stops are unsafe for their kids. For one stop on the Paradise Valley Unified School District route, students are dropped off at Alameda and Scottsdale roads.

Mom Rachel White tells ABC15 the kids used to get dropped off in the neighborhood with drivers going through a gate. She’s concerned kids could get hurt as drivers drop off students on a busy road.

“We empathize with the bus driver shortage. It's a challenging stressful time for everyone. We just hope we can work together to come up with some commonsense solution and keep the safety of our kids the priority,” White said.

In a statement, the district says it’s already made on change to that bus stop. On Tuesday, the first day of school, the driver dropped kids off in the turn lane. On Wednesday, the bus went up a bit to the long driveway but was still far away from the gates.

“It's really concerning as parents, and I think all of us just kicked into our mama bear mode and we were really just upset to see that situation play out,” White said.

The district is still looking for more drivers. Between 8,000 and 10,000 students are registered to ride the bus. But, of the district’s 110 bus driver positions. 51 positions remain unfilled.

Drivers are having to pick up more students in one stop and some kids are being dropped off later. The district says its drivers are no longer going through neighborhoods that have gates, saying that’s caused a delay.

To help find more drivers, the district says it’s upped pay nearly $3.00 an hour this school year.

Below is a statement from the Paradise Valley Unified School District:

At PVSchools, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our Transportation Department routinely evaluates our bus routes for safety and efficiency and has already changed the bus stop location at E. Alameda and N. Scottsdale Roads. Like many other school districts throughout the state and nation, PVSchools is experiencing a bus driver shortage, leading to bus route delays. In addition to the driver shortage, the location of bus stops in gated communities also causes delays and poses safety concerns due to roadways that make navigating by bus difficult. As a result, PVSchools relocated bus stops in gated communities to help prevent canceling routes. Due to the concerns that have been brought to our attention, we are consulting with law enforcement.

With school back in session, PVSchools wants to remind drivers to slow down and be attentive when driving near schools, in school zones, and when a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arm extended.

· Drivers should be alert and watch for children walking or riding bikes to and from school, crosswalks, and students waiting at bus stops.

· Drivers must stop when a school bus has its red lights on and its STOP arm extended. This signals that children are boarding or exiting the bus, and drivers must stop by law.

· Drivers should not pass other cars or school buses while driving in a school safety zone.

· Drivers should slow down while driving in residential and school zones and follow all driving rules.

· Don’t be a distracted driver. Put down your smartphone and never text or use your mobile device while driving. Pay attention to your surroundings and watch for children riding bikes and walking to and from school.

