Overnight hazmat response after chlorine tablets release gas

Phoenix Fire
PHOENIX — Fire crews responded to a hazardous materials situation early Saturday near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

Around midnight, firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a building. When they arrived, they discovered chlorine tablets off-gassing in the backyard of a business.

As a precaution, the call was upgraded to a first-alarm hazardous materials response, and the building was evacuated.

Phoenix Fire’s Hazmat Team entered the scene to check the air quality inside the building and in the nearby neighborhood. All readings in the area came back normal, and no injuries were reported.

A Hazmat crew remained on scene until the area was turned over to a cleanup team.

