PHOENIX — One man is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say they found an unresponsive man on the street.

Crew members from the Phoenix Fire Department took the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to detectives, the driver of the car was processed for DUI.