Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, another rescued after side-by-side swept away in Verde River

It's not clear if the person rescued was hurt
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
MCSO Verde River Rescue 1-26-26
Posted

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — One person has died, and a second person was rescued from the Verde River by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted video of the rescue on social media Monday.

MCSO says the two people were trying to cross the river in a side-by-side when they were swept downstream.

A hoist rescue was conducted to save the first person from the river.

After continued search efforts, the second person was later found dead further downstream.

That person has not yet been identified.

The sheriff's office is reminding everyone to use extreme caution when recreating near rivers, and crossing waterways and flood paths can be deadly.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen