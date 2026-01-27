One dead, another rescued after side-by-side swept away in Verde River

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — One person has died, and a second person was rescued from the Verde River by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted video of the rescue on social media Monday.

MCSO Fox 1 responded to the Verde River after two people were swept downstream while attempting a water crossing in a side-by-side. Due to fast moving water and limited access, a hoist rescue was conducted, resulting in 1 individual being safely rescued and brought to deputies. pic.twitter.com/MnjtsHzhtW — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOAZ) January 27, 2026

MCSO says the two people were trying to cross the river in a side-by-side when they were swept downstream.

A hoist rescue was conducted to save the first person from the river.

After continued search efforts, the second person was later found dead further downstream.

That person has not yet been identified.

The sheriff's office is reminding everyone to use extreme caution when recreating near rivers, and crossing waterways and flood paths can be deadly.