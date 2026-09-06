1 person dead in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A person was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers Sunday during a confrontation in the northern part of the city, according to police department officials.

Phoenix police said officers were dispatched to an area near North 18th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive at around 11 a.m. due to a report of a person armed with a knife and “threatening harm.”

Responding officers located the individual and the person was “non-compliant” during the interaction. Details on what prompted officers to open fire were not immediately released, but police confirmed the person was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Major Incident Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.