Officer injured after driver slams into parked vehicle in Scottsdale early Friday morning

Detectives are investigating the scene
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale officer was injured early Friday morning after a driver crashed into the back of a parked patrol vehicle near 79th Street and Thomas Road.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when a man driving a large military-style SUV slammed into the back of the officer’s vehicle. The officer was sitting in the driver's seat at the time.

The officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators remain at the scene, but authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

