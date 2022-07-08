Number of OB-GYN doctors expected to decrease in Arizona by 2030

PHOENIX — Concerns are growing over the number of health providers for women as Arizona is expected to see a decline in OB-GYNs in the coming years.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Arizona is expected to have 30% less OB-GYN’s by 2030.

The study from 2021 wrote that the U.S. is training an insufficient number of new OB-GYNs, while demand is growing for services, “The declining OB-GYN supply may mean that OB-GYN efforts could increasingly focus on high-risk pregnancies, the management of complex gynecological conditions, and surgical procedures,” the report stated.

According to the data, states in the Northeast are expected to have an adequate number of OB-GYNs, but the West, including Arizona will have a deficit.

Dr. Greg Marchand, an OB-GYN in Mesa said there are a number of factors including liability, to not enough programs here in Arizona. “There’s simply not enough OB-GYN residency programs right now turning out OB-GYNs, and there’s far too many OB-GYNs that desire to go on to subspecialties, working either with cancer, or high-risk pregnancies.”

Following Roe v. Wade being overturned, states now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.

Arizona is expected to have one of the strictest bans in the country, and some worry that it could impact the number of OB-GYN medical students coming here.

Dr. Laura Mercer, an OB-GYN in Phoenix, helps run a national medical student program to recruit and those questions are already being asked, “one of the questions that came up frequently was how do I make sure I am going to be able to access complete comprehensive reproductive training at my residency program.”