NORAD continues holiday tradition of tracking Santa

PHOENIX — The mission of NORAD is to monitor and defend North American airspace 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On Christmas Eve, however, NORAD adds one special mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way around the world.

“We have that same technology, our radar, our satellites, our fighter jets that we use to track any threats coming into North America," said Col. Paul Burger of NORAD. "We can use that same technology to track Santa.”

As of Christmas Eve morning, NORAD, along with more than 1,000 volunteers, is helping track Santa's every move.

The program has come a long way since its accidental beginning in 1955.

“There was a phone number that was misprinted for a Santa tracking number. Instead of going to the place it was supposed to, it actually went to the NORAD headquarters building,” Col. Burger explained. “A colonel who answered the phone quickly understood what was going on, but not wanting to disappoint the young child on the other end of the line, he played right along and let this young lady know where Santa was. And 69 years later, the tradition continues.”

Parents and kids can still call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD to talk to operators about Santa’s precise location. However, modern technology offers other ways to track Santa's journey.

“We’ve got a website out there right now: NORADSanta.org,” said Col. Burger. “The internet, like with everything else, changed things quite a bit. That site is live right now, and individuals who want to go out there, play some holiday games and learn a little bit more about the program are welcome to do that.”

NORAD said it’s honored to share Santa’s journey with the world.

“This is just a labor of love for NORAD. We encourage people to check out the website, call the phone number, and experience some of the magic of the holidays,” Col. Burger said.

Santa is expected to be over Arizona skies between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. NORAD reminds parents to make sure kids are in bed so Santa can deliver their toys while they’re sleeping.