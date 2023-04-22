Non-profit to hold event promoting hiking safety in honor of two Valley hikers

After two Valley hikers died in September, a non-profit began an initiative to keep hikers safe even when technology fails.

Dr. Evan Dishion was hiking along the Spur Cross trail with two other people on September 5 when Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received a call for possible heat exhaustion. Evan was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

"I haven't been doing well. It's been hard. I have been in grief therapy," said Amy Dishion, Evan's wife.

Even died just three months after their first child was born.

"I love her so much and am grateful I have a piece of him. But I want my husband back really badly," said Amy.

A couple of weeks later, Kathleen Patterson didn't return from her hike on the same trail on September 25. Her husband, Steve, reported Kathleen as missing and Sunny Parker with Arizona Foothills 911 stepped up to help search for Kathleen for multiple days.

"I promised both families I would come up with something to try to avoid this from happening to anyone else in the future," said Parker.

After both tragedies, Arizona Foothills 911 worked to distribute safety whistles in January that can be heard for miles.

As temperatures begin to rise in Arizona, Parker is holding the Arizona Whistle Initiative at the Spur Cross Trailhead from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Evan and Kathleen's families will give out safety whistles alongside the non-profit.

Parker says the whistles measure at 120 decibels — a volume that could mean the difference between life and death for hikers, especially when cell phones don't work.

"It's so loud someone is going to hear it. The hope is someone is going to hear it and call 911 or come running to your rescue to find you, to get you the help you need," said Parker.