Valley doctor dies after hiking in Cave Creek during extreme heat

Scottsdale Fire Department
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 05, 2022
CAVE CREEK, AZ — A man has died after hiking in Cave Creek during extreme heat.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.

When rescuers arrived multiple people needed help.

Three people were rescued, with one person being rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were evaluated by firefighters and released.

Scottsdale Fire officials announced a man in his 20s died while hiking in extreme heat. He has been identified by MCSO as 32-year-old Evan Dishion.

Dr. Evan Dishion - via Barrow Neurological Institute

The Barrow Neurological Institute released the following statement regarding Dishion's death:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion to improve the lives of others. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Dishion's family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning.

In total, six hikers were rescued from the mountain via helicopter and were suffering from heat emergencies.

The hikers had gotten lost and were out of water, according to Scottsdale Fire.

