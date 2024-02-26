Noble Ground: Growing Valley coffee shop brews for a cause

MESA, AZ — A coffee concept in town is growing not for just what they’re brewing, but how they’re helping the community.

Each time you buy Noble Ground Coffee, it helps Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, and the growing coffee shop is hoping to partner with other non-profits to expand their philanthropic reach in the community.

The local coffee shop just opened up its fourth location in Mesa at Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive. The business hopes to open six more locations before the end of the year.

Other locations include one inside the Arizona State Capitol and one inside the Footprint Center.

Learn more about the business in the video player above and check out their menu here.