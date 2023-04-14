Noble Ground Coffee plans to expand in Valley

PHOENIX — Noble Ground Coffee is looking to expand in the Valley after signing a three-year partnership with the Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Suns, and the Tucson Roadrunners.

CEO Tim O’Neal said he spent many hours researching potential business ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic and found coffee to be the fastest-growing segment of the food industry, with profit margins of around 37%.

Earlier this year, Noble Ground opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Phoenix in the Footprint Center near section 114. Since March, the coffee shop has been averaging $1,200 per game in sales and sees lines up to 50 to 100 people at any given time, O’Neal said.

As sales continue to increase, O’Neal will look to expand throughout the Valley and as far away as Flagstaff. He plans on opening at least eight brick-and-mortar locations over the next 12 months and hopes to hire 15 employees at each shop.

