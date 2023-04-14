Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Noble Ground Coffee plans to expand in Valley

It comes after the company signed sponsorship deals with the Coyotes and Suns last month
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Noble Ground.jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 11:46:46-04

PHOENIX — Noble Ground Coffee is looking to expand in the Valley after signing a three-year partnership with the Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Suns, and the Tucson Roadrunners.

CEO Tim O’Neal said he spent many hours researching potential business ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic and found coffee to be the fastest-growing segment of the food industry, with profit margins of around 37%.

Earlier this year, Noble Ground opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Phoenix in the Footprint Center near section 114. Since March, the coffee shop has been averaging $1,200 per game in sales and sees lines up to 50 to 100 people at any given time, O’Neal said.

As sales continue to increase, O’Neal will look to expand throughout the Valley and as far away as Flagstaff. He plans on opening at least eight brick-and-mortar locations over the next 12 months and hopes to hire 15 employees at each shop.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall