Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Suns ink sponsorship agreements with Noble Ground Coffee

The Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Suns have each separately secured a three-year partnership with Noble Ground Coffee LLC.

Noble Ground Coffee, based in Flagstaff, will serve as the official coffee of the Arizona Coyotes and the Tucson Roadrunners, along with the Suns and Phoenix Mercury, as part of the two agreements.

“Noble Ground Coffee shares our vision and commitment to helping those in need in our community. We hope our fans enjoy their delicious coffee at Mullett Arena and at Noble Ground Coffee’s soon-to-open cafes throughout the Valley and support their efforts to create and fund impactful programs," said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez in a statement.

Noble Ground Coffee is a new business concept where 100% of net proceeds go toward supporting charitable causes identified by its parent company, Thrive Services Group Inc. The company said it is planning a major expansion into several areas of Arizona through 2024.

Profits will be invested in developing K-8 schools and housing around the community.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.