No luck for Mega Millions players in Friday the 13th drawing, jackpot Tuesday estimated at $740 million

No Mega Millions players found a stroke of luck on Friday the 13th.

No one matched the five numbers with the Mega Ball in Friday night's drawing.

The numbers were 36, 43, 52, 58, 65, and the Mega Ball was 16.

Tuesday's jackpot now stands at an estimated $740 million.

No one has matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since someone from Texas hit an $810 million prize in September.

While 2024 has not been a lucky year for Mega Millions players, those who have hit the jackpot have won huge prizes.

Only three Mega Millions jackpots have been hit this year.

Along with the September win, a ticket sold in Illinois won $550 million in early June, and a New Jersey player became a billionaire in March.

Three Arizona Mega Millions players are still sitting on $10,000 cash prizes.

For all of the Arizona Lottery's current unclaimed prizes, click here.