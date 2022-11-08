Nine $50,000 tickets sold in Arizona for Monday night’s Powerball drawing

PHOENIX — While the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t won in Arizona, there were still plenty of big-ticket wins across the state!

According to the Arizona Lottery, nine $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold across Arizona for Monday night’s scheduled drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and red Powerball 10.

The $50,000 winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Saya Mustang: 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Beaver Dam Lodge: 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432

Safeway: 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641

Safeway: 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248

Frys: 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Circle K: 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621

Walmart: 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Last Stop Travel Center: 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445

CVS: 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

We’ve had several other big-ticket wins across the Valley in the last few drawing as well!

Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000, including one $1 million ticket, were sold in Arizona for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing.

Four $50,000 tickets were also sold in Arizona for the Saturday, November 5 drawing.