Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Arizona for Wednesday's drawing

PHOENIX — Although nobody won Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, there were several big winners across Arizona!

The biggest was a $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold at a Maverik location in Flagstaff on Butler Avenue, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The Powerball numbers drawn on Wednesday were white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and red Powerball 23.

There were also seven $50,000 winning Powerball tickets, sold at the following locations:

Safeway - 7920 E Chapparal Rd, Scottsdale (added PowerPlay: $100,000)

Circle K - 5105 E Elliot Rd, Phoenix

Circle K - 3989 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Circle K - 1015 S Cooper Rd, Chandler

QuikTrip - 3445 W Baseline Rd, Laveen

QuikTrip - 2245 W Valencia Rd, Tucson

Speedway - 701 E Hwy 260, Payson

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing will reach a near-record $1.5 billion, making it the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

There was also a $360,000 Fantasy 5 ticket sold at the QuikTrip at Gilbert and Warner roads.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Fantasy 5 were 2, 11, 19, 20, and 39.