Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing

Powerball jumps to record $1.9 billion Monday
Powerball winning numbers
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:17:44-05

PHOENIX — Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!

The four $50,000 tickets were sold at:

  • Goldfield Chevron: 3265 Goldfield Rd, Apache Junction
  • Superpumper: 8990 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
  • Frys: 13830 W Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park
  • Circle K: 1250 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, Powerball: 20

RELATED: Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Arizona for Wednesday's drawing, including a $1 million winner in Flagstaff!

Monday night's jackpot is now up to a new record of $1.9 billion and could increase again before the drawing!

NOTE: Powerball tickets are now sold until 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, due to daylight savings. The drawing will happen at 9 p.m. locally.

