Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing

PHOENIX — Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!

The four $50,000 tickets were sold at:

Goldfield Chevron: 3265 Goldfield Rd, Apache Junction



Superpumper: 8990 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale



Frys: 13830 W Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park



Circle K: 1250 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, Powerball: 20

Monday night's jackpot is now up to a new record of $1.9 billion and could increase again before the drawing!

NOTE: Powerball tickets are now sold until 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, due to daylight savings. The drawing will happen at 9 p.m. locally.