Host committee unveils new interactive display the prepare Hance Park for Super Bowl week

A new interactive art display, the Super Saguaro, was revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVII Wednesday.

At 44 feet tall, the display is set up at the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park.

The is going a transformation for a free event that will feature food, live music, and the first-ever Super Bowl watch party.

The Super Saguaro’s lights will be time to the music featured at the park and it also has a DJ booth at the top.

The host committee is hoping people can help name the display. You can chime in on their social media.