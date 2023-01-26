Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Host committee unveils new interactive display the prepare Hance Park for Super Bowl week

New Super Bowl LVII interactive art revealed at Hance Park
A new interactive art display, the Super Saguaro, was revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVII Wednesday.
interactive cactus Super Bowl LVII
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 00:34:10-05

A new interactive art display, the Super Saguaro, was revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVII Wednesday.

At 44 feet tall, the display is set up at the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park.

The is going a transformation for a free event that will feature food, live music, and the first-ever Super Bowl watch party.

The Super Saguaro’s lights will be time to the music featured at the park and it also has a DJ booth at the top.

The host committee is hoping people can help name the display. You can chime in on their social media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.