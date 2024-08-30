New report shows disparities for some at Arizona public school

A new report says Arizona public school students aren’t being treated equally.

Using the state’s data, the Commonsense Institute compiled a paper that says minority students are more likely to be disciplined and underperform academically.

Katie Ratliff and Rev Janelle Wood of the Commonsense Institute spearheaded a new report out Thursday that poses the question – Do Arizona Public Schools Serve all students?

“We have some extreme disparities in the outcomes of our public schools,” said Ratliff

The report found, that if you’re a minority or a marginalized student – you may not be treated equally.

The report found that Black students who make up just 5% of the Arizona public school population, receive more than 10% of all suspensions.

It states that in 2023, about 28% of Black and Brown students test proficient in English language arts compared to 55% of White students.

In 2020 and 2021, special needs students who make up 13% of the student population, accounted for nearly a third of all expulsions.

”When we see how these practices are applied and the disparate racial outcomes, we’re very concerned,” said Ratliff.

The bottom line of the 30-plus page report says in part, that the Empowerment Scholarship account program can help bridge the gaps left by public schooling.

However, while the alternative school option works for certain families, others shared new problems when moving their student to an ESA Program.

”There were times I was waiting for reimbursements for 3-4 thousand dollars,” said Magaly Martinez-Sanez.

Magaly shared a common complaint about getting started in an ESA program. She struggled to get her school vouchers reimbursed for one of her students who needed special education services. She adds there was little to no guidance on what school would best fit her student.

”It hasn’t been welcoming, and it hasn’t been kind,” said Natalie Moore, mother of four.

Moore shared she’s spent the better part of two months trying to get two of her kids into an ESA program but has been denied the funding needed to start.

In a statement, the publicschool advocacy group, Save Our Schools, wrote:

This CSI report ignores the fact that the vast majority of families using the ESA voucher are suburban, white families in more affluent communities who were already in private schooling. This voucher program in no way solves racism or segregation -- instead, it provides a mechanism for white flight. Arizona should be focused on investing in the public schools that serve 92% of our students from all backgrounds, races, family incomes, and identities, and in making these schools inclusive, incredible institutions of learning for all students.

Arizona will still have school choice which works for some families. All educators and families aim to provide what’s best for Arizona students.