New Arizona corrections director leads innovative programs to reform inmate rehabilitation

PHOENIX — For years, the ABC15 Investigators have reported on problems in Arizona’s prisons. A federal judge even ordered a complete overhaul of the state’s correctional facilities. But now, changes are happening under the direction of Dr. Ryan Thornell.

He is the new Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR), appointed by Governor Katie Hobbs last year.

Dr. Thornell tells ABC15 his plans center on safety for everyone in Arizona.

"It comes from a recognition that we have to do something about it," Dr. Thornell explained.

He says that means addressing childhood trauma that, for many inmates, contributed to their incarceration. He believes treating mental health can change the outcome of their future.

"We have to view this as a new day of corrections. This is all part of it," Dr. Thornell said.

With long-term goals in mind, Dr. Thornell is working to make sure inmates have access to the mental health resources that are needed.

“What’s different here, and what cuts deeper, is this idea that we can try new things," Dr. Thornell added.

For female inmates, this means leaning on community partners like Tara Sundem, creator of Hushabye Nursery. Her agency helps newborns, born with opioid addiction.

“We’re going into Perryville prison to start doing Triple P parenting classes with the moms there,” said Sundem. “It’s an evidence-based course. How do you learn to parent if your parent wasn’t around or if there was trauma? Many of our families are where they are because of generational cycles. So maybe we can break that cycle — no, we will break that cycle."

This initiative is just one example of how Arizona is reimagining its corrections system.

“We don’t want someone to be incarcerated, get released, and then come back a week later. We want them to have a plan, be successful, thrive, and move on with their lives," said Dr. Thornell.