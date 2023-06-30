Museums and Valley residents honor those lost in the Yarnell Hill tragedy

This week marks 10 years since the Yarnell Hill tragedy in which 19 firefighters were killed in one of the nation's deadliest wildfires.

Memorial events are planned for June 30 in Yavapai County, but there's also a place in Phoenix where people can go to remember the victims.

The Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting has one of the two buggies the Granite Mountain Hotshots used on the day of their final call in 2013.

"We are very proud to give it a home," said Mark Moorhead, the museum's curator of education.

The buggy has been on display at the museum since 2017. Moorhead said they plan to have it for years to come.

He told ABC15 the family of fallen hotshot Kevin Wojeck helped ensure the crew's buggies were preserved. The second is on display in California.

Mark hopes when people see the display, they remember who the hotshots were and the sacrifices wildland firefighters make.

"It wasn’t just a matter of the numbers though, it was just a matter of the quality of these people," said Moorhead. "It was so extraordinary. We really mourn that loss, but we really honor the gift that they were."

The loss felt in Yarnell is something Trudy Thompson Shumaker thinks of often.

She was there working for the Red Cross in the days following. Thompson Shumaker served as a Public Information Officer for media who came to Arizona from all over the world.

10 years later, she still remembers getting the initial call.

"I dropped to my knees, and I threw up," said Thompson Shumaker. "I was that upset and sad."

Her pain, she told ABC15, was incomparable to what she saw and felt from the Yarnell community.

"It was a very humbling experience to see the loss in the community because everyone knew these folks," said Thompson Shumaker.

Volunteers from all over the world came in to help the families of the hotshots, and those who lost homes.

"This year is going to be different because it's the 10th year anniversary," said Thompson Shumaker.

Friday she will head to Prescott for a special event to honor the Granite Mountain Hotshots, but she also has another stop planned.

"I have not been back to Yarnell per se, and I will go back tomorrow," said Thompson Shumaker.

She hopes to see some of the people she met and helped, but also hopes the community is reminded of the support they have from Arizona and beyond.

"I hope that it reminds them that they are not alone," said Thompson Shumaker. "That they weren’t alone then, and they still aren’t alone,"

