Mountain rescues up more than 50% in Phoenix despite expanded safety measures

As temperatures climb into the triple digits, Phoenix officials are sounding the alarm after a sharp increase in mountain rescues this year.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews have responded to 74 mountain rescues through the first five months of 2026. At the same point last year, there had been 49 rescues, an increase of more than 50%.

"We've put every [safety] measure in, and the early numbers are not great," said Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The department says the desert heat remains the biggest factor behind rescue calls.

"Overestimating what they can do, not bringing enough water, and thinking if we don't get to the top, it's not a successful hike," McDade said.

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Still, some summer rescues are caused by hikers who get injured. The increase comes despite several new safety measures implemented by the city. Phoenix now closes trails during National Weather Service “Extreme Heat Warnings” and has added electronic gates, message boards, cameras and ice machines at some of the Valley's busiest trailheads.

Officials say another common misconception is that most rescues involve tourists. Data from last summer shows the majority of hikers needing rescue were actually Arizona residents.

"They kept saying, 'I grew up here. I'm used to the heat,'" said Councilwoman Ann O'Brien. "The reality is our bodies don't care how long we have lived in Arizona."

Hikers at Piestewa Peak on Wednesday said the heat was already noticeable even during the morning hours.

Phoenix averages more than 200 mountain rescues each year. Fire officials are encouraging hikers to start early, bring plenty of water, know their limits and remember that a successful hike doesn't require reaching the summit.

"A successful hike is one that ends safely," McDade said.