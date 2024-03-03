'Miracle Mia' brings community together, spreads love

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — It was a sea of pink complete with bows, balloons and bubbles — just the way 4-year-old Mia Preston would have wanted it.

"She was just giggly and happy," said Alia Preston, Mia's mom. "She wanted everything to be happy and joy."

And that's exactly what she got. Hundreds of people from different parts of the Valley, different backgrounds, and different faiths all gathered for one common reason Saturday: To honor a young life that was taken too soon.

"I will never have enough time to share all the things about her - but she was everything good and everything sweet in this world."

On February 23, as she played outside with her brothers and friends in their San Tan Valley neighborhood, Pinal County investigators say a driver hit Mia. Sadly, she did not survive — but what does live on, according to Mia's parents, is the magical way Mia could always bring people together.

"She had the ability to be friends with everyone and she connected all these people," explained Alia.

"I was blown away by the amount of people who cared and came out," says Andrew Loring, who is the Connections Pastor at LifeChurch in Gilbert where Saturday's services were held.

Loring is also a neighbor and close friend of the Prestons and says he was elated to see so many people coming together.

"It's been kindness. It's been grace. That has been shown — I am just so thankful everyone could be a part of this," he said.

The service reached across denominations with both Pastor Loring and Bishop Tyson Abaroa leading the group in prayer.

"There are so many differences we can always find," said Bishop Abaroa. "But [Mia] highlighted in our community that we are all humans and there is no difference...her miracles are extending well beyond what happened to her previously."

Mia's family called her "Miracle Mia" after a 2022 near-drowning incident while the family was vacationing in San Diego.

ABC15 spoke with the Prestons after Mia's dad jumped in to save his daughter and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

"This is a miracle," Mia's mom said in a 2022 interview. "We don't know how long she was in the water still."

But "Miracle Mia" would live up to that nickname. Doctors were amazed to see no permanent brain damage. She not only survived, she thrived.

Although tears may interrupt the laughter and smiles right now, the Prestons tell ABC15 there is still so much to celebrate about Mia, the young life that touched so many other lives in the process - one final handprint on all of our hearts.

Nick Ciletti: What do you think Mia's lasting legacy is going to be?

Alia: I think just love. Pure love...She will forever be this miracle...and be that miracle forever.

If you'd like to assist the Preston Family, an online fundraiser has been set up on their behalf.

ABC15 reached out to PCSO for an update on the crash investigation. They said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating. Toxicology results are pending, but PCSO says impairment is not suspected at this time.