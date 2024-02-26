Young girl dies after being hit by vehicle in East Valley, two years after near-drowning

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Tragedy has struck an East Valley family as they mourn the death of their young daughter.

On Friday evening, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near Combs Road and Painted Desert Driver for reports of a child hit by a vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital and died from those injuries.

The family confirmed to ABC15 that the child was their daughter, 4-year-old "beautiful miracle" Mia Preston.

In 2022, ABC15 spoke with the Preston family after another tragic event nearly claimed Mia's life. They were visiting family in San Diego when Mia's father found her floating in a swimming pool. He pulled her out of the water and called 911.

Despite being underwater and getting CPR for 20 minutes, Mia's doctors couldn't find any signs of permanent brain damage.

She spent seven days in the ICU and three days in rehab to fully recover. Just two months later, Mia was back home and even swimming again.

PCSO is investigating Friday's crash and has not provided any more details. An investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.