Million-dollar winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing sold in Arizona

SAN LUIS, AZ — Someone who bought a ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing in Arizona is now a millionaire!

The numbers from the Aug. 20, 2024, drawing were 5, 20, 26, 49, 51, and the Mega Ball was 24.

Arizona Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron station in San Luis, south of Yuma near the Mexico border.

The winner has 180 days from Tuesday's date to claim their big prize.

Tuesday's big win is one of ten prizes of more than $10,000 that remain unclaimed. Four of those ten prizes will expire in September!

To check and see what prizes remain unclaimed, click here.