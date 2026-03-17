Mexican officials consider train from Mexico City to Tucson and Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ — Construction has already started on four train routes in Mexico, from Mexico City to Pachuca, Mexico City to Queretaro, Queretaro to Irapuato, and from Saltillo to Nuevo Laredo, which borders Laredo, Texas.

The proposed passenger train would travel up to 125 miles per hour, span about 2,700 miles, and include diesel and electric trains, main and secondary stations, and about 700 seats.

Current infrastructure, the consulate said, will also be used.

Fernando Sanchez, head consul of the Mexican Consulate in Tucson, said freight trains are already using some of those routes. Mexico’s last administration, he said, built more than 900 miles of new roads for passenger trains. Current President Claudia Sheinbaum, he said, has a goal to build more than 1,800 more miles.

"Merchandise that goes that way can go to this way of the border, so it's an exchange," Sanchez said about the freight trains.

Sanchez said the train would serve a wide range of travelers. He also emphasized the broader value of the connection.

"This is going to work. Many, many people who want to travel to Mexico," Sanchez said. "It's something very important for tourism, to connect the families on both sides of the border," Sanchez said.

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz, along with the Pima Association of Governments, recently met with the Mexican consulate to discuss extending a route into Pima County. Heinz is also hoping the project would connect to separate existing plans for a passenger train between Tucson and Phoenix.

"We really have an opportunity here to work together across the border to improve infrastructure, trade, tourism," Heinz said. “Tourism, the movement of people. A lot of folks don’t want to fly on an airplane.”

Heinz said the project would have significant economic benefits for the region. Passenger train tracks, he said, could run parallel to freight train tracks, which would make the construction process easier.

"For this border region, for the economy in Sonora, for the economy in Arizona. It would be an amazing boost," Heinz said.

Heinz said people in Congress like Adelita Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani, and both Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly are already supportive of the effort.

"If we all kind of line up and put our minds to it, and advocate, this is something we can do," Heinz said.

Sanchez said the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by around 2030. Nogales would be a destination in a later phase after phase 2. Heinz said he is hoping to form a subcommittee within the Pima Association of Governments as a next step.

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