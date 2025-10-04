Mesa Fire and Medical Department member Paul Shupe remembered after battle with brain cancer

MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa is mourning the loss of longtime engineer Paul Shupe, who passed away this week after a battle with brain cancer.

Shupe, 58, served with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department for more than 20 years. In October 2024, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Paul wasn’t just a colleague, he was my brother in the fire service and my friend,” said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman. “I had the privilege of serving alongside him and witnessing the courage, compassion, and dedication that defined his life. On behalf of the City of Mesa, I extend my deepest condolences to Nancy, their children, and the entire Shupe family. We grieve this tremendous loss together.”

Shupe is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their four children.

To honor his legacy, United Mesa Fire Fighters Local 2260 will hold an Honor Watch, a firefighter tradition to ensure Paul is never alone on his final journey.