Memorial service held for hit and run victim in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Two weeks after a Phoenix man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the family is still hoping for closure. On Friday night, family and friends held a memorial service for Christopher Rhinehart.

"It's kind of like the first steps of healing for our family because I'm still in shock about the whole loss," said Vanessa Rhinehart.

The victim's sister organized the memorial and a candlelight vigil for her brother at the scene of the accident.

"I'm going to miss my brother, and I just hope people remember Chris in a good way. I fight for my brother all the time," she said.

Christopher Rhinehart was 38 years old when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash on October 12th. Phoenix Police say he was walking in the early hours and was hit at the intersection of 23rd and Northern avenues. The suspected driver fled the scene, according to witnesses, but detectives were able to track him down.

The department says no charges have been filed, but they have not ruled it out completely.