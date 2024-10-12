Police searching for driver who hit and killed a man near I-17 and Northern Avenue early Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a man in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area on Northern Avenue just east of Interstate 17 around 2 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police believe the vehicle that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the possible suspect vehicle or its driver.

The crash remains under investigation.