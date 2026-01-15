MCSO Sheriff Sheridan says he will act if ICE does anything unlawful in the Valley

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said he has no issue taking action against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if anything unlawful occurs in metro Phoenix.

The Bulwark reported on Jan. 2 that the Valley will likely become the next hotspot of activity involving ICE, from arrests and deportations to expanding the nation’s network of detention facilities.

“(It is) my duty as your elected sheriff,” Sheridan told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos on Wednesday. “If they’re doing something that is illegal (or) unlawful, the sheriff will be there.”

The sheriff explained that he has personally jailed deputies and even had his own nephew fired before pressing criminal charges against him.

“So I’m not afraid to do that,” Sheridan said. “We have people in law enforcement that shouldn’t be there and when they step over the line … we police ourselves very well.”

