CAVE CREEK, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Cave Creek involving a father and son.

Officials say on the evening of Thanksgiving, deputies responded to a shooting call near 54th Street and Azure Hills Drive.

At the scene, they learned an 80-year-old man shot and killed his son, identified as 53-year-old Brett Walton, during a domestic dispute.

MCSO says no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.