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MCSO investigating after body found in desert area southwest of Maricopa

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MCSO Maricopa County Sheriff
Posted

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural desert area of the county.

MCSO confirms the body was found in Vekol Valley, southwest of Maricopa.

Details at this point are limited, but the sheriff's office says they believe the person found was reported missing a few days ago.

This is a developing story, stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

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