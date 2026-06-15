MCSO investigating after body found in desert area southwest of Maricopa

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural desert area of the county.

MCSO confirms the body was found in Vekol Valley, southwest of Maricopa.

Details at this point are limited, but the sheriff's office says they believe the person found was reported missing a few days ago.

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