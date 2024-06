PHOENIX — An evacuation was temporarily ordered at Maricopa County's west animal shelter due to a threat.

On Wednesday, evacuations were prompted after a phoned threat to the west shelter near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to an official.

At about 12:30 p.m., MCSO officials announced the shelter was cleared and no threatening device was found.

Details about who phoned in the threat or what exactly was said haven't been provided.