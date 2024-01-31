Maryvale school uses sports programs to keep students on path toward success

Western School of Science and Technology is a tuition-free, public charter school for grades 7-12.

Although their dedication is to ensure all students are ready for college or a career, it's their sports programs that have provided the biggest boost to their student body.

But how has sports changed their focus? "It helps me gain communication skills and I was able to do teamwork. I was able [ ] to rely on others and know how to support others as well," said senior Sarahi Murga.

The school's campus is right in the middle of Maryvale, a community in the west Phoenix area, where children can sometimes be tempted to go through life on the wrong path.

"I think for the reputation we have in our city... I don't think it's good, but this school definitely [ ] shows the good [ ] in the area," explained senior Abiel Gomez.

"There's a lot of temptations. This isn't the best neighborhood to be around, but there's also a lot of good people that care for us," added senior Hugo Mejia.

One of those people is Adrian España, the director of student and community opportunities.

We asked España why it was important for him to take on this role.

"So for me, when this position opened up, being so close to where I grew up. I was like, I definitely want to continue to grow in education and be someone that the kids can look up to," he responded.

He says he knows the importance of meeting the students where they are because they face unique challenges within their families.

"A lot of our students, they're not just student-athletes. They are their parent's translators. They're part-time employees. They're... some of them are providers for their family. So, all that teaches them how to manage all the different roles that they also play in their community," added España.

That was especially important during and after the COVID-19 pandemic because Maryvale was one of the areas in the Valley hardest hit by the virus.

"We lost family members here. We lost friends. So, after we didn't have any sports at all. We weren't allowed and the parents didn't feel safe," said España.

"I feel like because of Covid, the shutdown, it really like closed in my social circle. Like, I struggled to get back [and] socialize with others because of it," added Murga.

When students were allowed to return to school and finally get back to sports, it was a reawakening helping each athlete focus.

"I felt good to be a big part of something, to know that I'm leading the team and making sure we're all doing good," said Mejia, the quarterback on the football team.

He helped lead the team to the state championships this year where unfortunately they lost, but the students will have lessons to take with them from their whole experience at Western School of Science and Technology as they make their way through life.

"It teaches you to be able to figure out how to accept failure and success. Be able to push yourself and thrive for something you really want, whether it's like a new job or college, you want to get into - scholarships - like just really helps you focus on it," said Murga.

While students look ahead to the future, they are still celebrating their successes. Coach España was named the CAA Division 1 Desert Region Coach of the Year, and they had several students named as "All-Region" players. Now, they're hoping to get back to that championship game next year and win it all.