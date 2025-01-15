Man dies at hospital after being arrested by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died hours after being arrested by Phoenix police officers.

On January 10, Phoenix police officials arrested 33-year-old Turrell Clay for an outstanding felony warrant near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Before the arrest, officers say Clay was armed with a gun and climbed onto the roof of a nearby home. Officers used "less lethal force" when Clay refused to get down from the roof. Once he got down, officers used physical force during a struggle to get him handcuffed.

Specific details surrounding the "struggle" have not been provided.

While in custody, Phoenix Fire paramedics were called to assess Clay.

After paramedics left the scene, Clay told officers he was having a hard time breathing. Officers then drove Clay to a nearby hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department transported him to a cardiac hospital for advanced care.

Clay underwent surgery and did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

An investigation remains underway and ABC15 will update this story once we learn more information.