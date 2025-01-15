Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies at hospital after being arrested by Phoenix PD

Turrell Clay was taken to a cardiac hospital for surgery and did not survive
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
phoenix police
Posted

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died hours after being arrested by Phoenix police officers.

On January 10, Phoenix police officials arrested 33-year-old Turrell Clay for an outstanding felony warrant near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Before the arrest, officers say Clay was armed with a gun and climbed onto the roof of a nearby home. Officers used "less lethal force" when Clay refused to get down from the roof. Once he got down, officers used physical force during a struggle to get him handcuffed.

Specific details surrounding the "struggle" have not been provided.

While in custody, Phoenix Fire paramedics were called to assess Clay.

After paramedics left the scene, Clay told officers he was having a hard time breathing. Officers then drove Clay to a nearby hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department transported him to a cardiac hospital for advanced care.

Clay underwent surgery and did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

An investigation remains underway and ABC15 will update this story once we learn more information.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen