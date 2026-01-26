Man dead after head-on crash with Phoenix city bus on Lower Buckeye Road Monday morning

PHOENIX — A man was killed after his pickup truck slammed head-on into a Phoenix city bus early Monday morning near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix Police.

According to police, officers responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. and found the pickup truck and the bus heavily damaged.

Phoenix Police say Phoenix Fire crews took the adult male driver of the truck to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The bus driver was not hurt, Phoenix Police say, and there were no passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Preliminary information from Phoenix Police suggests the pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting the bus head-on.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn what led up to the crash.

Phoenix Police say Buckeye Road remains closed between 49th Avenue and 51st Avenue, and drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.