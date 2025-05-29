Man dies after falling off tube in Salt River over holiday weekend

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man has died after he reportedly fell off his tube on the Salt River over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Center just after 10 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a man found unresponsive underwater.

A witness told MCSO the man had fallen off his tube and went unconscious, and that Good Samaritans were trying to perform CPR.

Deputies arrived and found several people performing CPR on the man. After first responders took over life-saving measures, they took the man to Bus Stop 2 near the bridge. Once medics arrived there, the man was pronounced dead.

The man has since been identified as 54-year-old Stephan Sweet.

Foul play is not suspected.

MCSO is investigating what led to Sweet's death.