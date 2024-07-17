Man dies after being pulled from burning home in Sun City West Tuesday night

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — A man has died after he was pulled from a burning home Tuesday night in Sun City West.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says just after 9 p.m., deputies were called to a house fire near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road.

The garage of the home was found fully engulfed in flames.

While battling the fire, they learned a man was still in the garage.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the burning garage and he was rushed to the hospital.

MCSO says he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.