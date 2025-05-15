Madison Meadows Middle School takes on a National Recycling Challenge

PHOENIX — ABC15 is in the community and helping Madison Meadows Middle School students in North Central Phoenix.

The school's Green Team is collecting hard-to-recycle plastics to win big and be named among the nation's top recycling schools!

They need things like dry-cleaning bags, produce and retail bags, bubble wrap, and even plastic shipping envelopes.

They will also take:

•Plastic films labeled with #2 or #4 recycling symbol (polyethylene films)

•Ice bags

•Wood pellet bags

•Salt bags

•Cereal box liners

These plastics can get caught in the machines that recycle paper, bottles, and cans.

The contest is part of the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.

Donations can be dropped off outside the Madison Meadows Middle School front office until Wednesday.

For a chance to win cash and other cool campus prizes, the school's Green Team still needs 50 pounds in donated materials.

IF YOU GO:

Madison Meadows Middle School

225 W Ocotillo Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85013