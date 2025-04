SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Someone hit the jackpot in Scottsdale!

Arizona Lottery officials announced a big winner in Friday's Triple Twist drawing.

A ticket worth $1,673,418 was sold at Circle K, located at 4101 N Hayden Road.

The numbers drawn are: 3-10-16-30-34-35.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery to claim your prize!