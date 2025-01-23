Lost something at Sky Harbor? Here's how you can try to get your item back

PHOENIX — Were you racing to your gate to catch your flight and left something behind at Sky Harbor?

There are multiple ways to go about claiming something you lost at the airport, depending on where you lost the item.

If you lost your item on the plane or in the airline gate area, you should call the airline you traveled on.

Sky Harbor has a list of phone numbers for each airline, along with other lost and found information, on their website.

If you lost your item at a TSA checkpoint, there is an online form you should fill out on TSA's website. Go there, choose Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or PHX, and fill out the form.



According to Sky Harbor's website, you should get a response from TSA in five business days.

TSA also has a Lost and Found office located in Terminal 3. You can get step-by-step directions to the office here.

If you lost your item in the common areas of the airport, including the terminals, PHX Sky Train, buses, or parking areas, you can reached out to Sky Harbor's Lost and Found office by email or phone. The office email is lostandfound@phoenix.gov, and the phone number is 602-273-3333.

For more information on lost and found in Sky Harbor, click here.