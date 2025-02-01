Local organization hosts hands-on events highlighting electric vehicles

Drive Electric Arizona recently hosted an event at the Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek, offering attendees the chance to test drive various electric vehicles and learn more about EV technology.

The event aimed to address common concerns about electric vehicles, such as range anxiety, charging costs, and battery longevity. Participants had the opportunity to experience different models firsthand and gain a clear understanding of what it's like to own an EV.

"I think people don't really know about EVs," said Dr. Suzanne Pickett of Drive Electric Arizona. "They hear a lot of things that are misinformation, but once you look at them, see them, drive them, I think it just kind of opens their eyes to all the possibilities."

The event provided a unique opportunity for potential buyers to explore electric vehicles without the pressure of a sales environment. Attendees could engage with knowledgeable volunteers and EV owners who shared their experiences and insights.

"Seldom you get an opportunity to check out a bunch of cars without a salesman trying to get you in to make a deal," said Brad Van Voorhis, a visitor from Iowa.

Drive Electric Arizona continues to promote cleaner roads and a greener future by educating the public about the benefits of electric vehicles. Their events offer a welcoming environment for anyone considering making the switch to EVs.

