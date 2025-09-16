Lawsuit filed against Emily Pike's group home

PHOENIX — Phillip's Law Group has officially filed a suit on behalf of Emily Pike's dad, Jensen Pike, in Maricopa County.

The civil complaint names Sacred Journey Inc., which was operating the Mesa group home where the San Carlos Apache teen was living before she was reported missing and later found murdered.

Emily was in the care of Tribal Social Services, but the Valley group home where she was living is licensed by the state.

The recently filed lawsuit alleges negligence and negligent hiring/retention, naming specifically Sacred Journey.

"At all relevant times, Defendant Sacred Journey, Inc. knew or should have known that Defendants John and Jane Doe Employees 1-5 each was an inexperienced, reckless, and negligent employee," said the complaint.

ABC15 has previously reported that Emily's dad, Jensen Pike, is currently behind bars in prison.

Olivia Lemorrocco, the Vice President of Operations for Phillip's Law Group, told ABC15 she has met Jensen.

"The end goal for this lawsuit is justice," said Lemorrocco.

She said they have obtained public records, spoken with organizations frequently serving group homes, and reviewed job listings involving Sacred Journey ahead of this suit.

"So what happens now is we're waiting for a response, which should happen any day here," said Lemorrocco. "So from that, then the investigation will continue."

In a letter obtained by ABC15, the Arizona Department of Child Safety said its hotline was not called in January when Emily was reported missing to Mesa Police.

The letter instructed Sacred Journey Inc. to update its policies and train its staff to alert the DCS hotline regardless of which agency placed the child in the home.

"So that leads us to believe what else was not followed when Emily's crying and asking for help at that group home, is she given help?" said Lemorrocco. "Is anybody there to give her basic needs and wants? And that's to be determined."

In April, ABC15 spoke with Elizabeth Morales, CEO of Sacred Journey, Inc.

"We go above and beyond. We're raising children and not just housing children. We're parenting children," Morales said. "I'm going to really take the time and energy to make sure that child is wrapped in services."

The group home has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

ABC15 did reach out to the Morales and others with Sacred Journey, but our team has not received a response yet.

Our team asked Phillip's Law Group if there are plans to sue DCS.

"There's always that possibility at this time, we're not looking in that direction," said Lemorrocco. "We're looking at Sacred Journey group home."

ABC15 has launched an investigation into the state's child welfare system called DCS: State of Failure. Our team wants to hear about your experiences with DCS through our new email DCS@abc15.com.