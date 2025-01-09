Largest non-lithium battery project to break ground in Arizona this year

FLORENCE, AZ — Construction on the largest non-lithium battery project in the country is set to begin this year in Arizona.

This collaboration between Salt River Project and CMBlu, a European-based organic flow batter company, is a pilot project that will deploy long-duration energy storage in the Phoenix area.

The project is designed to store energy for SRP’s customers during daytime periods, largely from Arizona’s abundant solar generation, and return that energy to the grid throughout the night. It is expected to store enough energy to power about 1,125 average homes for 10 hours.

Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center in Florence is set to be the project's home.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs reports on exactly what this project is, how it benefits our communities, and the sustainability practices of the project.